Munster name five debutants as Covid-19 hit squad take on Wasps this weekend

Munster have named their starting XV for Sunday’s game v Wasps.

A Covid-19 hit Munster have handed five debuts out to their young talents, as they named their squad ahead of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Wasps.

Munster, of course, have seen their preparations for the game severely hindered by several Covid-19 complications within their squad.

As a result, they have been forced to hand out five debuts to their brightest young talents, as they head to England in search of an improbable win on the road.

While Munster’s problems have been well documented in recent weeks, there is a prevailing thought that they might be able to compete away to Wasps.

And that they might, with Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery and Conor Murray all picked to start on Sunday.

Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Beirne have also been selected to start as a much-changed side get set for a huge game on Sunday.

Fullback Patrick Campbell, hooker Scott Buckley, lock Eoin O’Connor, tighthead prop James French, and number eight Daniel Okeke will all start on their first Munster caps.

Forwards Declan Moore, Mark Donnelly, John Forde and Conor Moloney will all start for their Munster debuts, while Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler and Jonathan Wren are set for their senior debuts off the bench.

Munster team in full to face Wasps.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, John Forde, Conor Moloney, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Jonathan Wren.

