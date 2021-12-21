Munster handed boost as full squad returns after Covid-19 hell

A boost for Munster.

Munster Rugby have confirmed that their full squad has returned to training following a major Covid-19 outbreak among their first-team squad earlier this month.

As per a statement issued by the province, it is the first time that they were able to attend training in full in over two months.

In addition, there are no fresh injury concerns to report at Thomond Park, but four remain out ahead of a busy Christmas schedule with the province.

“For the first time in nine weeks the full squad are available to attend the HPC with the final group of 14 players and staff completing their quarantine period after returning from South Africa,” the statement read. “The medical department issued further good news with no fresh injury concerns to report following Saturday’s Champions Cup win against Castres. 🤗 We’re all back at the HPC! 🤗 It has been a roller coaster of a few weeks and we’re grateful for all the support and best wishes we received 🚩 It’s great to have everyone back 💪 Latest squad update ⤵#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 21, 2021 “Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) all continue with their treatment and rehab programmes. “The squad have commenced preparations for the return to URC action with a busy festive period of Interprovincial ties ahead against Leinster, Connacht, and Ulster.” Munster Rugby. While they struggled for number amid their Covid-19 chaos, Munster emerged from it relatively unscathed in a results sense. Johann van Graan’s side won their opening two Heineken Champions Cup ties against Wasps and Castres, with the latter coming on Saturday night. While the win at home to Castres was a bonus, their win away to Wasps came against the backdrop of Wasps’ own Covid-19 issues. Munster return to action on St Stephen’s Day when they take on bitter rivals Leinster at Thomond Park.

