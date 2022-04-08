Munster dealt major Champions Cup blow before Exeter test

A blow for Munster.

Munster have been dealt a major Champions Cup blow ahead of their clash against Exeter this weekend, with Peter O’Mahony and Joey Carbery ruled out.

The pair miss out alongside Gavin Coombes, with Jack O’Donoghue captaining the side who have made eight changes of which that faced Leinster last week.

Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn also return to the starting XV after recent injury setbacks, with Ben Healy also coming into the starting XV.

Munster v Exeter.

Munster head into Saturday’s showdown across the Irish Sea with a point to prove, having lost their most recent league outing against Leinster, rather heavily.

And their task to get back to winning ways is set to get even harder, with the continued absences of Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes.

Here is your Munster team for the big game in Exeter tomorrow evening 💪#EXEvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 8, 2022

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer keep their places in the front row, although, with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley starting.

Thomas Ahern is in line to make his Champions Cup debut off the bench.

As per Munster’s official press release, they have cited hamstring, and leg complaints as the reason behind O’Mahony and Carbery missing out.

Munster team v Exeter.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Our side to face Exeter Chiefs in tomorrow’s big @ChampionsCup clash at Sandy Park has been named.@JackODonoghue8 captains Munster in Europe for the 1st time & @AlexKendellen1 makes his 1st #ChampionsCup start. Full team news ⤵️#EXEvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 8, 2022

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.

Read More About: munster rugby