Munster swoop to sign World Cup winner from Wasps

“Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that Malakai Fekitoa will join the province from Premiership side Wasps ahead of the 2022/23 season,” a statement read today.

“A World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 2015, the 29-year-old can play in either centre position and has signed a two-year contract with Munster.”

Fekitoa joins Munster having previoulsy played against the province in 2018 at Thomond Park for Toulon, in a European Cup classic at the Limerick venue.

Since leaving Toulon, the now-Tongan international has played with Wasps in the English Premiership.

And while he was in the same group as Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup, he did not feature against Munster in the two games played.

Malakai featured in New Zealand’s successful 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign and scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017.

Fekitoa departed the Highlanders for Toulon in 2017 and spent two seasons in France before joining Wasps.

He made an impressive return to action in Wasps’ win over Saracens on Sunday having missed both Champions Cup games against Munster due to a shoulder injury.

On the international front, he now represents his native Tonga.