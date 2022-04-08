Mack Hansen claims Leinster should be ‘sh*****g’ themselves ahead of Connacht test

A bold claim.

Connacht and Irish international winger Mack Hansen has claimed that Leinster should be ‘sh*****g’ themselves ahead of their Champions Cup tie this evening.

Hansen is expected to line out for the Westerners against Leinster, and admits that his side are the overwhelming underdogs for the game.

But while Connacht are expected to be seen off by Leinster over two legs, Hansen explained why Leinster may be ‘sh*****g’ themselves for the game.

Mack Hansen: “We know we’re probably was seen as underdogs..”

“We know we’re probably was seen as underdogs,” he said, as quoted by the Irish Independent. We are not gonna really treat it like that. We’re just going to play another game of rugby.

“We’ve got to go out and play our game which is fantastic and those blokes, to be honest, they should probably be sh*****g themselves a little bit with the expectation they’re just going to roll us. And the winner of #GuinnessSixNations try of the round is… 🥁 Mack Hansen! 👏

Watch every angle of the insane try 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EtfpDnHCXB — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 14, 2022 “That’s perfect for us and hopefully the occasion can get to them while they are here.” Connacht v Leinster. Hansen’s comments, however, are likely to stoke the flames ahead of mouth-watering European tie between both sides at the Sportsground in Galway. Also, Leinster have run out rather comfortable winners in each of the last two games between the teams. 6️⃣ hours to kick-off! Here’s a reminder of your #LeinsterRugby team to take on Connacht tonight! 👇#CONvLEI #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/OVY6nfQ15E — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 8, 2022 Despite that, Connacht will be looking to feed off their home advantage, and European pedigree on home soil in search of an unlikely win. Kick-off is at 8pm. 🏉 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗥𝗢 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬 🏉 The day has arrived. 🆚 @leinsterrugby

🏆 #HeinekenChampionsCup

⏰ 8pm

🎟 *SOLD OUT* Bring it on 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uu7eARzNiY — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 8, 2022

