Leo Cullen admits Leinster’s Covid-19 setback is not as bad as feared ahead of Champions Cup opener

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has brushed off their own Covid-19 concerns ahead of this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup clash at home to Bath on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday morning, Leinster confirmed that three players had tested positive for the virus, ruling them out of Saturday’s showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

But Cullen has explained that he, and his side, have not been as badly hit by Covid-19 cases as others, and he is thankful for that.

“It’s always concerning,” Cullen said amid Leinster’s recent Covid-19 positive results. “Every day we’re in here, everyone outside in society at the moment (is the same).

#LEIvBAT #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/4cWWLvuX4d — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 10, 2021

“From a personal point of view, I’ve young kids in school and, one of my kids in particular, in the pod, there was someone out with Covid so it always feels like it’s very close at the moment.

“[We’ve had] a couple of guys this week, it is what it is, thankfully they’re okay, we just manage them through.”

Compared to provincial rivals Munster, Leinster have emerged from their Covid-19 cases relatively unscathed, with just three players missing out on Saturday.

But it is still a challenge regardless, with Cullen forced to reshuffle his pack in light of their latest setback.

“We’ve got a big group of players registered for Europe this year, way more than we would have had in the past so that certainly allows the teams much more flexibility as well,” he added.

“You know we’ve a lot of people through being tested and for the most part guys are okay. Thankfully even the guys who are the cases, the symptoms are very mild, generally speaking, which is good.

“Everyone has to go through the Covid challenges. That’s going to be there for all teams at different stages over the course of it. For us to deliver on the big stage is what we’re after as a group.”

Leinster’s game against Bath kicks-off at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon, and it will be played at the Aviva Stadium. You can find out Leinster’s selected team here.

