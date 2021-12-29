Leo Cullen pleads for “common-sense” over their postponed European clash against Montpellier

“You hope that common sense will prevail..”

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen has pleaded for a ‘common-sense’ approach regarding their cancelled European tie against Montpellier.

Cullen’s side were informed that they were unable to play their game against their French opponents due to Covid-19 complications.

And as a result, they were forced to forfeit the game, recording a 28-0 defeat, but Cullen has pleaded for leniency to come their way in the New Year.

Leo Cullen pleads for “common-sense”

“You hope that common sense will prevail and that people who have had games cancelled get an opportunity to play them,” Cullen said prior to Leinster’s game against Ulster being called off.

“The good thing is that there are still seven weekends of European action left, so how Europe goes about reconfiguring the tournament, we’ll wait and see.

“They’re working away in the background, I believe, but you’d hope that some level of common sense will prevail and everyone gets a fair crack at trying to play the games because at the end of the day, Covid is going to hit everyone at various different stages, particularly with this variant.

“You see across the Top 14, URC, Premiership – everyone is having games not being played over the course of the last few weekends. It really just depends when it hits, rather than if it hits. Everyone is going to be affected at some point, so that would be the hope.”

As a result of their game against Ulster being postponed, it now means that Leinster may go almost a month without competitive action.

Consequently, their next scheduled game will see them take on Montpellier on January 16th. Kick-off is at 1.30pm.

