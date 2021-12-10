Leinster hit by Covid-19 chaos ahead of Champions Cup game at home to Bath

A blow for Leinster ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash against Bath.

Leinster Rugby have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game at home to Bath, with three players testing positive for Covid-19.

The province have confirmed that the three ‘senior’ players tested positive for the virus outside of their PCR testing window, and will now miss Saturday’s game.

News of this comes following Munster’s Covid-19 hell, which has put pay to their chances of a positive result against Wasps, also due to take place this weekend.

Leinster hit by Covid-19 cases ahead of Champions Cup clash.

In a statement issued by Leinster Rugby, the province said: “Leinster Rugby are assisting three senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All three players were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating.

“Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches and staff and 93 tests returned negative results, with one further positive result for a member of staff.

🏉 | #LeinsterRugby are assisting three senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19. All three players were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating. Read more: https://t.co/kTlJmCMEmS#LEIvBAT pic.twitter.com/Tp75wpuENU — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 10, 2021

“The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

“The Leinster Rugby squad will take part in the captain’s run later on today ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby at Aviva Stadium.”

Leinster Rugby.

Leinster head into Saturday’s game off the back of a big provincial win at home to Connacht at the RDS, securing a 47-19 win.

The result, however, was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, with the Western province causing Leo Cullen’s side plenty of problems in the first-half.

They did, however, weather that Connacht storm to run out comprehensive winners, but they will be acutely aware that Saturday’s European tie at home to Bath will be an even more challenging exercise.

Read More About: Covid-19, Heinkenen Champions Cup, leinster rugby