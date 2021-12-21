Munster v Leinster called off as Covid-19 situation worsens for Leo Cullen’s side

Munster v Leinster is off.

The URC have confirmed that the St. Stephen’s Day clash between bitter rivals Munster and Leinster has been postponed due to escalating Covid-19 issues in the Leinster squad.

Leinster had been due to take on Munster at Thomond Park on December 26th, but that fixture has been pulled for now, citing public health advice.

Just last week, Leo Cullen’s side were forced into forfeiting their European tie away to Montpellier, after they were unable to fulfil the fixture.

But despite not playing last weekend, they have been forced into another Covid-19 postponement.

URC confirm that Munster v Leinster is off.

“The Round 8 United Rugby Championship fixture between Munster and Leinster has been postponed,” a URC statement read.

“The game was due to take place on Sunday, December 26 in Limerick, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Leinster squad have been reported by the province.

🚨 Postponement 🚨 The R8 fixture between @MunsterRugby and @LeinsterRugby will not take place due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases.#URC — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) December 21, 2021

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

“At this point there is no impact on Leinster’s R9 fixture with Ulster, scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022.”

Munster v Leinster.

News of this latest postponement comes just hours after Munster confirmed that they had a full squad to choose from for the first time in over nine weeks.

In recent weeks, Johann van Graan’s side have been hit by a litany of Covid-19 issues, and injuries; resulting in them having to field a threadbare squad.

🤗 We’re all back at the HPC! 🤗 It has been a roller coaster of a few weeks and we’re grateful for all the support and best wishes we received 🚩 It’s great to have everyone back 💪 Latest squad update ⤵#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 21, 2021

Next up for Munster, however, is a trip to Galway, as they take on the Corribsiders on New Year’s Day. As it stands, that game, and Leinster’s home clash against Ulster are going ahead in front of reduced capacities.

Read More About: Covid-19, leinster rugby, munster rugby