Bernard Jackman believes Connacht will be a ‘force’ despite Leinster mauling

There were still positives for Connacht despite their heavy defeat against Leinster.

Ian Keatley and Bernard Jackman both believe that Connacht are not far away from teams like Leinster, despite their heavy defeat at the RDS on Friday night.

After a superb start to the game, the Westerners were blown away by the hosts, as they eventually lost the game 47-19 on the road.

But they can take positives despite their chastening defeat, with Keatley and Jackman both impressed with the performance from Andy Friend’s side.

Positives for Connacht despite defeat.

“We saw their attacking prowess there. In the first 25 minutes, they were actually a joy to watch, weren’t they?” Keatley said.

“Their next thing is to do it for 80 minutes. That’s if they want to go up to the next level, they need to do it for a full match – like Leinster did it just there.

#LEIvCON 29 nóim Laighin 7 Connachta 12 Brúann na Connachtaigh chun tosaigh le úd ó Sammy Arnold! 💪 +2 ag Jack Carty!@Rugbai_BEO @URCOfficial pic.twitter.com/3zvhNQcN6S — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 3, 2021

“I think Andy Friend will still be positive. I know they’ve only won three games but they’ve gone to Dublin, they’ve gone to Limerick, they’ve two of those fixtures out of the way.”

Bernard Jackman positive on Connacht.

The result now means that Friend’s side head into their European double-header against Stade Francais and the Leicester Tigers with a point to prove.

They host the French giants on Sunday the 12th, before then facing a trip to England to take on the Tigers. But Jackman feels Connacht are an emerging force and will cause problems as the season progresses.

“There’s a lot of areas of their game that are starting to build. I think that they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with over the course of the season,” Jackman added.

“They’re going to cause a lot of problems,” Keatley added. “I really think Connacht are not far away. I don’t think the scoreline reflected their performance tonight.”

