Johnny Sexton explains how Ireland took belief from beating the All Blacks in 2016

Jonny Sexton has opened up on how Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in 2016 in Chicago was a monkey off the back for Ireland.

Sexton, and his Ireland teammates went close against New Zealand in 2013 – but they would make amends for that Dublin heartache when they stunned the All Blacks in 2016.

They would beat them again in 2018 at the Aviva Stadium by a score of 16-9, with Sexton admitting that the win in 2016 was a ‘change’ for Irish rugby.

Johnny Sexton on beating the All Blacks in 2016.

“Yeah, it was a little bit of the monkey off the back stuff,” he said on RTE Sport about the 2016 Soldier Field triumph.

“Getting over that hurdle at last was huge and it was something that we were desperate for. It’s always very special to be the first team to do something, like Grand Slams.

“You always want to put your name in the history books and that was our chance to do something, to do something that no team had done before, no Irish team, and we got it and it was amazing.”

Sexton was then part of an Irish side that would see off the All Blacks in 2018 on home soil, proving that the win was no fluke in Chicago two year’s previous.

“Then to back it up a few years later [the 16-9 win in 2018], because not any team can do a one-off but you wanted to back it up and show that it wasn’t a fluke,” he added.

“Perhaps we were brought back down to earth in our last game against them so we’ve got to respond.

“But yeah, it was a big change for Irish rugby, I think, to see us get the win [in 2016].”

