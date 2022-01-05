Joey Carbery pens new two-year deal with Munster

Munster have unveiled a host of contract extensions.

Munster Rugby have confirmed six of their players have put pen to paper on new contracts at the club, with Ireland international Joey Carbery being one.

Liam Coombes, Chris Farrell, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Sullivan and Munster Rugby Academy player Alex Kendellen have also penned new deals at the province.

All six deals will last until at least June 2024, as Munster begin to prepare for the future in light of Johan van Graan’s departure at the end of the season.

Joey Carbery to stay at Munster until June 2024.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Munster Rugby confirmed that news of Carbery staying will be a ‘big boost’ to the province.

“Since joining the squad in 2018 Ireland international Joey Carbery has made 30 appearances in red, scoring 264 points,” it read.

“During this time, the out-half has been unlucky with injuries but has returned to show his quality on each occasion and while he is currently sidelined with an elbow injury.

“It’s a huge boost to have a player of his calibre commit to the province.”

Also committing to the cause is Carbery’s international teammate Chris Farrell, with the centre racking up over 50 appearances for Munster since making his debut in 2017.

Farrell has also picked up 15 international caps in the meantime, establishing himself as one of the rising stars in Irish rugby.

Gavin Coombes has also earned himself a new deal at Thomond Park, after impressing at the club following his promotion to the senior set-up in 2020.

Jean Kleyn will also remain at the club for a further two years, after joining from South African side DHL Stormers in 2017.

20-year-old Alex Kendellen will advance to the club’s senior side after penning his new contract at the club, joining the same side that includes fellow academy graduate Jack O’Sullivan.

Munster’s next game sees them take on Ulster on Saturday evening at 7.35pm, as they look to shake off their most recent defeat to Connacht on New Year’s Day.

