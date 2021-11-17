Ireland dealt a blow as Jamison Gibson-Park is ruled out of Argentina clash

A blow for Ireland.

Ireland have been a dealt a blow ahead of Sunday’s final autumn international against Argentina, with Jamison Gibson-Park being ruled out through injury.

Gibson-Park impressed in last weekend’s superb win at home to the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium as Ireland ran out convincing 29-20 winners.

But the Leinster scrum-half will miss out on Sunday’s game against Argentina, with Luke McGrath being called up to take his place in the squad.

Gibson-Park’s withdrawal comes just one day after it emerged that Johnny Sexton will also be sidelined for a six-week spell after picking up an injury against the All Blacks.

📄 Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Sunday’s #AutumnNationsSeries Test against Argentina through injury, with Luke McGrath called up to train with the Ireland squad. Full Details 👇#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 17, 2021

And it also follows reports that Andy Farrell is set to ring the changes for Sunday’s clash as Ireland look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

“There might be a balancing act when it comes to people’s tanks, with injuries etc,” Farrell said ahead of this week’s game.

“It’s an eight-day turnaround, we’ll turn up on Monday evening and see where the land lies.”

👋 Luke McGrath has linked up with the Ireland squad this week as we build towards Argentina at @avivastadium! 🟢#TeamOfUs #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/zM2cNwG8n8 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 17, 2021

In terms of other team news, James Ryan will take on the captain’s role in the absence ​​of the injured Sexton.

Argentina themselves come into Sunday’s game after seeing off Italy last time out with a commanding 37-16 win. That win in Treviso came just shortly after they lost away to France in narrow fashion the week’s previous.

