Close sidebar

Jamie Heaslip claims Johann van Graan needs to ‘give Munster fans more’ after tight-lipped interview

by Andrew Dempsey
Jamie Heaslip Van Graan

Jamie Heaslip was not impressed with the Munster boss.

RTE Rugby analyst, and ex-Ireland international hit back at Munster boss Johann van Graan for his pre-match interview on Saturday night against Ulster.

Van Graan confirmed in recent weeks that he was departing the province; taking up a role in England with Bath Rugby next season.

And since then, Munster have witnessed their performance level drop, culminating in their defeat to inter-pro rivals Connacht last week.

“Munster fans deserve a little bit more..”

Speaking before the game, van Graan was asked about his departure from the province. And it was then that he snapped back at the interviewer, Murray Kinsella.

As a result, Heaslip was sparked into a criticism of Van Graan for the way in which he conducted himself during the interview.

“The Munster fans deserve a little bit more of an answer than that, if I’m honest,” Heaslip stressed.

“They deserve more. I’d be disappointed with that response. In terms of him snapping back at Murray [Kinsella].

“He’s missing the big picture here, which is that the style of rugby, the South African style, that he’s forcing them to play, it seems, does not fit the squad of players that he has. He’s missing the point completely.”

Munster v Ulster.

While Van Graan took some criticism for his pre-match comments, it did little to unsettle his side during the game.

Despite a red card issued to Simon Zebo, 14-man Munster eked out an important victory to get their season back on track.

Next up for them, however, is a European tie away to French side Castres; a side who they beat just before Christmas.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Ciara Griffin outlines the structural changes needed in Irish women’s rugby

Wayne Barnes names some of the standout moments from his career as a referee

France to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup