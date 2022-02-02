Ireland v Wales: Team news & TV details for Ireland’s Six Nations opener

The first of Ireland’s Six Nations games gets underway on Saturday.

Ireland welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to kickstart their 2022 Six Nations with a win against their rivals from across the Irish Sea.

Andy Farrell’s side head into the Welsh showdown with a point to prove, however, having lost to them in their Six Nations opener almost one year ago.

The result, however, did little to derail Ireland’s 2022, with Farrell’s side emerging from the year with a strong finish in their Autumn internationals.

Ireland v Wales: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on RTE2 on Saturday afternoon – with coverage beginning at 1pm ahead of a 2.15pm kick-off.

Ireland v Wales: Team news.

What is the form of both teams going into the game?

Ireland come into Sunday’s game fresh off the back of a brilliant Autumn international series, which included a sensational 29-20 win over New Zealand.

In front of a home sell-out for the first time since February 2020, Ireland stunned the All Blacks, punishing a their Southern Hemisphere opponents who were unable to keep up with an incredible Irish performance.

That was after tries from James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris sent Ireland on their way to their third win in five years against the All Blacks.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery combined to score 14 points from the tee – with Carbery’s second-half cameo proving itself to be telling late on.

Wales, however, head into the game under the radar a tad, with concerns over their domestic teams an apparent issue heading into the Championship.

But they did enjoy some positive results in November, defeating Fiji, and most notably, Australia in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Despite that, they do face an Irish side who have one of the most settled squad’s heading into the competition, not that will deter them from performing in Dublin 4.

