Ireland v Italy: Team news & TV details for Ireland’s Six Nations clash

The third of Ireland’s Six Nations games gets underway on Saturday.

Ireland welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon, looking to kickstart their 2022 Six Nations title hopes with a win against their continental foes.

Andy Farrell’s side head into the Italian showdown with a point to prove, however, having lost to France in their last Six Nations clash almost a fortnight ago.

The performance, however, was an encouraging one nonetheless, as Ireland battled back bravely following an early French onslaught at the Stade de France.

And while it ended in defeat, Farrell’s side to retain an outside hope of claiming the Six Nations Championship, if results go their way.

Ireland v Italy: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on Virgin Media One on Sunday afternoon – with coverage beginning at 2pm ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Ireland v Italy: Team news.

Team news for Ireland v Italy has emerged, with both teams making changes from their last games, which both lost.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Introducing your Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday’s #GuinnessSixNations showdown against Italy at @avivastadium! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

Who will be the man to make the difference for Italy at the Aviva on Sunday? 🤔#GuinnessSixNations #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/9XajLkfkh8 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 25, 2022

What is the form of both teams going into the game?

Heading into the game, Ireland are sure-fire favourites to claim a win at home to the Italians at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite defeat in their last outing, Andy Farrell’s side head into Sunday’s game with a slim chance of claiming the Six Nations title.

Italy on the other hand are a side bereft of confidence, and form, with Azzurri expected to be handed the Wooden Spoon at the end of the competition.

So far, they have fallen to heavy defeats to France and England, with a third successive defeat expected to follow.

