Ireland v Argentina: Team news, TV details and liveblog for Ireland’s final 2021 autumn international

The third, and final test of Ireland’s autumn internationals gets underway on Sunday at 2.15pm.

Ireland welcome Argentina to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Andy Farrell’s side look to complete this month’s superb Autumn internationals with a win.

Farrell’s side turned in an utterly dominant performance to see off the All Blacks at the Aviva on Saturday, as Caelan Doris turned in a performance of the ages to secure a famous win.

And next Sunday’s game will give Ireland another chance to assess their fringe players ahead of the Six Nations campaign set to begin in February.

Ireland v Argentina: How can I watch the game live on TV and stream it?

Ireland v Argentina will be aired on RTE2 on Sunday afternoon – with coverage beginning at 1.30pm ahead of a 2.15pm kick-off.

What is the form of both teams going into the game?

Ireland come into Sunday’s game fresh off the back of a sensational 29-20 win over New Zealand on Saturday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium.

In front of a home sell-out for the first time since February 2020, Ireland stunned the All Blacks who were unable to keep up with an incredible performance.

Tries from James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris sent Ireland on their way to their third win in five years against the Southern Hemisphere giants.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery combined to score 14 points from the tee – with Carbery’s second-half cameo proving itself to be telling late on.

Argentina, however, come into the game after seeing off Italy last time out with a commanding 37-16 win against the Azzurri.

That win in Treviso came just shortly after they lost away to France in narrow fashion – losing 29-20 to the French at the Stade de France.

