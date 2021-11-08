Ireland v All Blacks: Team news, TV details and live blog for Ireland’s crunch Autumn international

The second test of Ireland’s autumn internationals gets underway on Saturday at 3.15pm.

Ireland welcome the All-Blacks to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Andy Farrell’s side look to build on last weekend’s superb 60-5 demolition of Japan.

Farrell’s side turned in an utterly dominant performance to see off the Brave Blossoms at the Aviva on Saturday as Johnny Sexton won his 100th cap.

But this will be a far greater test for Ireland against the All Blacks as the Southern Hemisphere giants come to town and look to put an end to some good Irish performances.

Ireland v All Blacks: How can I watch the game live on TV and stream it?

Ireland v New Zealand will be aired on RTE2 on Saturday afternoon – with coverage beginning at 2.15pm.

What is the form of both teams going into the game?

Ireland come into the game off the back of an encouraging run of results – with wins over Japan on Saturday, and also during the summer window of games.

Andy Farrell’s side ran out 39-31 winners against the Brave Blossoms in July, while they also recorded a win over the USA Eagles then.

And just this weekend, Ireland swept the meek challenge of Japan aside with a 55-point win to set themselves up nicely for Saturday against New Zealand.

The All Blacks come into Saturday’s showdown fresh off the back of successive wins against Italy and Wales, with the former coming last weekend.

New Zealand, however, struggled for vast swathes of that game against the Italians before eventually running out easy winners.

Ireland v All Blacks: What is the team news?

As far as team news goes for Ireland, and head coach Farrell, they seem to be in a fairly strong position ahead of this game in Dublin 4.

Saturday’s game brought no further injuries to the squad, with questions still surrounding the fitness of Robbie Henshaw.

New Zealand have injury doubts themselves, with Brad Weber and Sevu Reece set to miss out as things stand.

