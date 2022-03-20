‘Fantastic’ Ireland U20s claim Grand Slam with huge win v Scotland

Ireland U20s claim the Grand Slam.

The Ireland U20s claimed the Six Nations title, and Grand Slam on Sunday evening, as they swatted aside the challenge of Scotland at Musgrave Park.

Ireland’s U20s blew the Scots away with a dominant performance, winning out by a scoreline of 59-5 in front of an expectant home crowd.

The win followed previous big wins against England, France, Italy and Wales, with the last proving to be an emphatic one.

Tries from Jack Boyle, Fionn Gibbons (x2), Jude Postlethwaite, James Culhane, Chay Mullins, James McCormick and Josh Hanlon saw Ireland ease to their win.

“That’s a group that’s learned how to win..”

The win was Ireland’s second Grand Slam in the last five years, and signalled a superb end to a fantastic campaign for the Boys in Green.

Speaking after the game, Matt Williams and Alan Quinlan hailed a thoroughly professional performance from Ireland.

“The beautiful thing about a trophy is that it is one for life,” he explained. “You can never take them away from you. Once you’ve got it in the kit bag it’s yours.

“To win a Grand Slam at any level, at U20s level, it’s still a great thing for these kids because they’ve got to learn to win. And that’s a group that’s learned how to win. They have got to enjoy it.”

“It’s fantastic,” Quinlan added. “29 tries scores. One way traffic today. They were incredibly powerful and aggressive.

“Their work-rate was through the roof and sometimes you see that when a team is expected to win, there’s a bit of a party atmosphere and Richie Murphy said it beforehand.

“It can be a little bit boring sometimes when a coach says that, and gives nothing away.

“But they looked like a team that were really focused and he got them right. You have to give the coach credit for that. That’s it. Fantastic performance. And they did fully deserve it.”

Read More About: ireland u20s