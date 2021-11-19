Ireland squad to face Argentina named as Robbie Henshaw returns from injury

Andy Farrell has named his starting XV for Sunday.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his starting XV for Sunday’s final autumn international at home to Argentina.

Farrell has picked a side that sees Robbie Henshaw return to the fold, while Robert Baloucoune gets his second start after impressing against the USA in the summer.

James Ryan has been picked as captain in the absence of Johnny Sexton while Conor Murray also starts in a half-back pairing with Joey Carbery.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher Tadgh Furlong, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all keep their places from last weekend’s win against the All Blacks.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe have also been picked to start along with their Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 Introducing your Ireland Match Day 23 to face Argentina at @avivastadium on Sunday! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 19, 2021

Ireland come into Sunday’s game fresh off the back of a sensational 29-20 win over New Zealand on Saturday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium.

In front of a home sell-out for the first time since February 2020, Ireland stunned the All Blacks who were unable to keep up with an incredible performance.

Tries from James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris sent Ireland on their way to their third win in five years against the Southern Hemisphere giants.

Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery combined to score 14 points from the tee – with Carbery’s second-half cameo proving itself to be telling late on.

Ireland team v Argentina announced.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps

