Ireland captain Ciara Griffin set to retire from international rugby

The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is to retire from international rugby after this weekend’s clash at home to Japan at the RDS.

Griffin is to retire from the international set-up having been installed as Ireland captain in 2018, and after earning 41 international caps in the process.

The 27-year-old has established herself as an integral member of Ireland’s squad in recent times, despite the recent disappointment of missing out on the World Cup.

“It has been a childhood dream come true to play for my country,” Griffin said in a statement issued by the IRFU. “Being afforded the opportunity to captain the National Team has been the highest honour.

“It has been an incredible journey filled with many highs and lows and I am very grateful for all the life skills I have developed through my involvement in High Performance sport.

“It is a decision I have not come to lightly and after discussing it with my family ahead of the Autumn Tests, it is now time for me to turn my focus to my life outside of rugby and begin a new chapter.

“I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support, and I look forward to supporting the team going forward.”

And after calling time on her international career, Griffin’s Ireland head coach Adam Griggs hailed her efforts at the top level of her sport.

“Ciara has led the way with her standards and what it takes to be a first-class international, and I know in doing this has inspired so many young players to take up rugby and try to emulate her own journey,” he added.

“Irish Rugby will miss her, and we wish her all the best in retirement and the next chapter of her life.”

