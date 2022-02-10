France v Ireland: Team news & TV details for Ireland’s huge Paris showdown

A huge game awaits for Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland head to Paris on Saturday afternoon, with his re-invigorated side looking to back up their big opening day win against Wales.

While Ireland’s win against the Welsh was a welcome boost, they will undoubtedly face a far bigger test on Saturday evening, as they take on France at the Stade de France.

France come into the game themselves with a win, although they were far from convincing against the Italians.

Ireland v France: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on Virgin Media One on Saturday afternoon – with coverage beginning at 4 pm ahead of a 4.45 pm kick-off.

Ireland v France: Team news.

Team news for Ireland v France has been revealed, with Ireland forced into a change that sees Jonathan Sexton miss out through injury.

Sexton has been replaced by Munster fly-half Joey Carbery, with Jack Carty taking his place on the bench as a result.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Presenting your Ireland Match Day 23 for Paris, captained by James Ryan! 👊#TeamOfUs | #FRAvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2022

What is the form of both teams going into the game?

As mentioned already, both sides won their opening Six Nations games – with Ireland easing past Wales with a bonus-point win.

France, however, flattered to deceive against Italy, but they will be hoping that they have blown their opening day cobwebs off.

With Ireland down as slight favourites, the French have also begun their mind games, claiming that Ireland are ‘clear’ favourites to win the Six Nations Championship.

Despite that, Ireland appear to be paying little heed to those calls, with Farrell’s side expecting a stiff test in the French capital.

