Felipe Contepomi linked with Michael Cheika reunion at Argentina

Felipe Contepomi is in line to return to Argentina.

Argentina media have linked Felipe Contepomi with a return to his home nation, after the appointment of Michael Cheika as the Puma’s new Head Coach.

Cheika was most recently involved in international management with Australia, but was unable to help them avoid a disastrous World Cup campaign in 2015.

But he has returned to the international hot-seat, with Contepomi now linked with a reunion with his former Leinster boss.

Argentine media, as of yesterday, have reported that Contepomi is in line to join Cheika’s backroom team, just months after he was linked with a move to take over Argentina as Head Coach.

“Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi is thought to be in “pole position” to take over as Argentina’s new head coach,” a report read last month.

French publication Midi Olympique reported that Contepomi was the front-runner for the job, according to “the latest information from Buenos Aires”.

Michael Cheika será el nuevo head coach de los Pumashttps://t.co/TTWeMQaJiL — Alejo Miranda (@alejo21rc) March 8, 2022

Contepomi, however, is currently contracted to Leinster, having been appointed as their backs coach in June 2018. He played for the province between 2003 and 2009, enjoying varying degrees of success throughout.

Felipe Contepomi.

But last month, Contepomi poured cold water on those links, saying that Argentina never got in touch with him regarding the role.

“There’s not much I can say, from the union, no one contacted me,” Contepomi said, via the Irish Independent.

“I think it comes more from a rumour. From what I read in the news, I haven’t heard anything official from the union publicly, I have as much information as you.

“I think it’s more of an estimation because they put the names of Argentinian professional coaches, which is not that many, so that’s how they chucked them into it. But there is nothing obvious that I know.”

