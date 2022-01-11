Leinster dealt Champions Cup blow as EPCR reveal plan for postponed games

The EPCR have come to a decision.

The EPCR have decided to cancel the postponed fixtures in round two of the Heineken Champions Cup, and EPCR Challenge Cup.

As a result all of the postponed fixtures will result in a 0-0 draw, with the European rugby body deciding that it was the ‘appropriate’ solution.

While some games have been put down as 0-0 draws, Leinster’s 28-0 defeat to Montpellier still stands, however.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the EPCR said: “Following a series of meetings of the Board of EPCR, it has been regrettably decided to cancel the postponed fixtures in Round 2 of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

“The Board also authorised the EPCR Executive to determine the outcome of the fixtures as provided for in the rules of the tournaments and the EPCR Executive has decided that the appropriate solution is to record the results in each of the five Heineken Champions Cup and the two EPCR Challenge Cup fixtures in question as 0-0 draws with two match points awarded to each club. EPCR Board update on the postponed Round 2 matches 👉 https://t.co/v93XV0M4rb — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 11, 2022 “The Board and the Executive have been guided by input from the deliberations of the EPCR Sporting and Tournaments Committee which like the EPCR Board is made up of representatives of the URC, PRL and TOP 14 leagues.” Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in chaos. The decision has been as a result of the EPCR’s insistence that there is little room to maneuver within the current rugby schedule. While the postponed games has been put down as scoreless draws, the fact that Leinster’s game against Montpellier was ‘forfeited’ has led to their result still standing. The fixtures that have been confirmed as 0-0 are as follows. Champions Cup Bath Rugby v Stade Rochelais Sale Sharks v ASM Clermont Auvergne Scarlets v Union Bordeaux-Bègles Stade Toulousain v Wasps Stade Francais Paris v Bristol Bears Challenge Cup Worcester Warriors v Biarritz Olympique London Irish v CA Brive

