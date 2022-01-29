Eddie O’Sullivan puzzled by dismal Connacht defeat

A concerning defeat.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan revealed how just how puzzled he was by Connacht’s dismal defeat at home to the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

The Westerners were well beaten by their Scottish opposition at the Sportsground in Galway, with Andy Friend left a deflated figure after the defeat.

But O’Sullivan was left puzzled by the manner of the loss, and believed that the longer the game went on for, the more they were going to lose by.

Eddie O’Sullivan questions Connacht performance.

“We noticed here in the stadium [that] the atmosphere was very dead here,” O’Sullivan said. “There was a nice crowd here today, it wasn’t full, but it was a really good crowd. But you know, the roar from the shed never came today.

“You always felt that the crowd almost dipped with them. And they do depend on the crowd here. I mean in their big European games here, the crowd have been their 16th man.

“But today, they had nothing to cheer about..”

While it was a heavy defeat, Connacht had been impressing recently in European competition, but they were brought crashing back down to earth this weekend.

“Andy Friend is really deflated,” he added. “He’s very honest, but I think today, he’s scratching his head. If they lost a tight game, you could say that it wasn’t a bad Glasgow team. But in the second half they got worse and worse.

“In the end, the longer it went on, the more they were going to lose by.”

Connacht.

And while they did succumb to a heavy defeat, Connacht do have an opportunity to make amends next week in the URC at home to Ulster.

But they will have to turn in a much-improved performance to do so.

