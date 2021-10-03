Eddie O’Sullivan blasts Leinster showing in win over the Dragons

Eddie O’Sullivan was not impressed with that Leinster performance.

Former Ireland boss Eddie O’Sullivan was scathing of Leinster’s performance following their 7-6 win away to the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Leo Cullen’s side failed to fire in Wales, but they held out against a limited Dragons to secure a win on the road. That would not deter O’Sullivan from blasting a sub-par Leinster showing, however.

The Blues may have been without a number of their first-team regulars as they failed to fire on the road.

O’Sullivan unimpressed following a dour Leinster display.

“Leinster should have killed off the Dragons five times over, but they didn’t,” O’Sullivan said on RTE after the game.

“It’s really about Leinster’s under performance rather. The Dragons fought hard the whole way through, credit where it’s due, but when they had the ball they didn’t know what to do with it.

'Leinster are totally in control and they've just seven points to show for it' – Eddie O'Sullivan unimpressed by Leinster's attacking play in the first half #URC #RTERugby #RTESport #DRAvLEI

Live coverage – https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

Live updates – https://t.co/CY4XTtwMPm pic.twitter.com/R9tA4UFQC7 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 3, 2021

“Leinster should have put them away at a canter. That was as bad a Leinster performance as you have seen in a long time.”

Former Leinster hero Jamie Heaslip also took aim at Leinster’s showing, claiming that few took their opportunity when it came.

“A lot of guys have not done themselves well here,” he explained. “No one fired a shot, nobody took leadership or really owned the game.”

“It’s an incredible achievement to play as bad as that with the talent that they have” – Eddie O’Sullivan

Despite the changes made, it was a very ordinary, and perhaps abject performance from Leinster. Given their quality on show, O’Sullivan believes there is much more they need to do to improve ahead of their next outing.

“At half-time they should have changed things but they were as bad in the second as they were in the first,” he added. “It’s an incredible achievement to play as bad as that with the talent that they have available.”

Heaslip later said: “In a weird way, it’s better that they get this warning shot now. Leinster have been so dominant in the domestic league where they haven’t been challenged that often.

“They’re going to have to look at that and the leaders they have in their team to own it.”

