Eddie Jones begins Ireland mind games ahead of Twickenham showdown

Eddie Jones has started his mind games with Ireland.

England boss Eddie Jones has claimed that Ireland have the ‘most cohesive’ team ahead of their Six Nations showdown in London this weekend.

Ireland take on Jones’ re-emerging side with a point to prove, having lost out in their last real test against France.

Jones, despite watching Ireland lose to France, is convinced that they have the most well-rounded team in the competition.

“Ireland are favourites for the game..”

“It’s an important week in the tournament, there are three teams left in the tournament and we’re lucky enough to be one of those three,” Jones said.

“Ireland are favourites for the game, they’ve been in very good form in the autumn. They’re a very settled team, and very well coached by Andy Farrell.

“And apart from Andrew Porter I think they’ve got everybody available and ready to go.

“They are literally, and I say this without any hesitation, the most cohesive side in the world. The bulk of their team train together for the bulk of the year.

“So they are very well coordinated in their attack, they are very structured, they’re very sequenced in set plays, and they’re tough around the breakdown.

“So that poses a great challenge for us. But we’re looking forward to the challenge, we’re not intimidated by any team and we’re looking forward to playing against them.”

England v Ireland.

While he may be correct, Jones’ revelation about the strength of Ireland’s squad comes at an important time.

On Saturday, the two Six Nations rivals will throw down against one another, with fireworks expected between the pair on Saturday evening.

Kick-off for the contest between England v Ireland is at 4.45pm.

