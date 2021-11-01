Connacht winger Mack Hansen earns first Ireland call-up

A great moment for Connacht winger Mack Hansen.

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been rewarded for his good form with a call-up to the Ireland squad ahead of the Autumn internationals this weekend.

Ireland begin their Autumn internationals with a clash against Japan on Saturday afternoon, with games against New Zealand and Argentina to follow.

Hansen joined Connacht from the Brumbies during the summer and has made an impressive start to life in Connacht, scoring four tries in his first five games.

Hansen qualifies to play for Andy Farrell’s side through his Cork-born mother, and he can play at winger or full-back as Ireland head into a crunch series of games ahead of the Six Nations.

The IRFU have also confirmed that Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team, while Thomas Ahern [Munster] and Jamie Osbourne [Leinster] have returned to their respective provinces.

That was after both trained with the Irish squad last week in preparation for the three tests coming up for Ireland in November at the Aviva Stadium.

It was also confirmed today that the Ireland v New Zealand fixture on Saturday, 13th November has sold out, but tickets remain on sale ahead of the other two games against Japan and Argentina.

During the summer, Ireland took on Japan at the Aviva Stadium, running out 39-31 winners in front of 3,000 supporters. Saturday’s game will be the tenth meeting between the sides, with Ireland winning nine of those.

Their sole defeat against Japan came in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with a deserved 19-12 victory in Shizuoka.

Ireland Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021 Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution). Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

