Ciara Griffin signs off on international career with tearful interview as heroic Ireland see off Japan

It was an emotional day for Ciara Griffin.

Ireland skipper Ciara Griffin signed off on her international career this afternoon in a pulsating 15-12 win against Japan at the RDS with a captain’s performance.

Ireland had to play the game with 14 following the dismissal of Hannah O’Connor, but they would rally with a superb second-half showing to win the game.

Griffin kickstarted the comeback with a sterling try, before then winning the game with another after 55 minutes of the game played. Earlier this week, the Ireland captain confirmed she was to retire from international rugby.

Ciara Griffin opens up on an emotional day for Ireland.

It proved to be a fitting send-off for head coach Adam Griggs who has also parted ways with the IRFU after today’s game at the RDS.

The RDS salutes captain Ciara Griffin as her Irish career comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/QPfCVVnfQP — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 20, 2021

But Griffin’s tearful words at the end summed up an emotional day for Ireland.

“My family have been in my corner, and I want to thank them,” she said as she welled up.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them or my sisters and my very patient husband who has been with me through thick and thin over the last ten years.

Family is everything for Ciara Griffin as she pays tribute to those closest to her who have been present on her Irish journey. pic.twitter.com/KL93XDgkID — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 20, 2021

“This is for them, my nana as well, who is the strongest person I know. We lost a very special person this summer and I do think he is looking down on me today.

“Grandad, this is for you. For everyone who has supported me. Thank you for all the messages this week.

“I’m sorry that I haven’t got back to everyone. This is one for the memory banks. I will never forget this.”

