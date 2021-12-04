Bernard Jackman & Ian Keatley refuse to dismiss Munster’s chances against Wasps amid Covid-19 chaos

An alternative take on Munster’s Covid-19 hell from Jackman and Keatley.

Despite Munster’s evident Covid-19 hell, both Ian Keatley and Bernard Jackman believe that their game against Wasps will not be a whitewash – as predicted by many.

Most of the Munster squad are isolating in Limerick, with a few still in South Africa due to the presence of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

And next week, Munster take on Wasps in their Heineken Champions Cup clash, but there appears to be a sense of optimism about their chances.

Bernard Jackman and Ian Keatley fancy Munster’s chances.

Speaking on Premier Sports last night, Jackman revealed that he does not think all hope is lost for Munster.

“From a Munster point of view, they still have a strong side ahead of next week against Wasps,” he said. “They just need to fill a few gaps for the bench. The likes of Peter O’Mahoney, Keith Earls and Chris Farrell returning from injury. David Kilcoyne.

“They have the nuts and bolts of a good side and Wasps aren’t flying at the moment.

“There is no better team than Munster to circle the wagons and pull off a big shock. They might even make a play of it if they pull off a win…”

🔴 @iankeatley and @bernardjackman on all of the chaos surrounding Munster after their return from South Africa, and how they’re preparing for Wasps next week 🗣️ “Every hand’s on deck.” pic.twitter.com/TCZXyIW38Q — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 3, 2021

Former Munster fly-half, and academy coach Ian Keatley also weighed in with his thoughts on what has gone on over the last few days at the club.

And rather unsurprisingly, he sees their upheaval as an opportunity for the young talent at the club.

“Obviously there is a lot of upheaval,” he added. “It’s a little bit of a mini-crisis but it’s nothing that Munster can’t overcome.

“What an opportunity it is for some of the young players to make a name for themselves. It’s exciting times down there and its time for the younger players to step up.

“Every hand is on deck. Everyone is helping because they know there are tough times.

“We all hope the guys in South Africa are OK but its the job and you have to get on with it. Everyone is just helping out as best they can to put their best foot forward for Munster at the moment.”

Read More About: Bernard Jackman, ian keatley, Munster