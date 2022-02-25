Andy Farrell reveals Ireland starting XV v Italy with uncapped star set to start

Andy Farrell has named his starting XV.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has named his starting XV for his side’s Six Nations showdown against Italy on Sunday at 3pm.

Having lost against France in their last game, Farrell’s side will be gunning for an important victory, as they look to get their Six Nations Championship hopes back on track.

He has named his side for the game, with the uncapped Michael Lowry in line to start his first game for Ireland in Dublin 4 on Sunday.

Peter O’Mahony has been named as captain, whereas Michael Lowry starts at fullback and is joined in the backfield by Mack Hansen, who switches to the right wing.

James Lowe returns to the fold after proving his fitness, with Joey Carbery is set to start his second consecutive Six Nations game.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has recovered from injury to take a place among the replacements.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Introducing your Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday’s #GuinnessSixNations showdown against Italy at @avivastadium! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

Dan Sheehan is also set to make his first start for Ireland, and will be joined in the front row by Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter.

Due to take place on Sunday, Ireland have yet to lose at home to Italy before in the Six Nations, and that is unlikely to change this weekend.

So far in Italy’s Six Nations campaign, they have been somewhat competitive thus far, but that has not stopped them from losing their opening two games.

Who will be the man to make the difference for Italy at the Aviva on Sunday? 🤔#GuinnessSixNations #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/9XajLkfkh8 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 25, 2022

Italy lost against France in their opening day clash, before then losing against England in their first home game of their campaign.

Ireland, however, need a convincing win to get their campaign up and running once more. Kick-off on Sunday is at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Full Ireland team:

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps

23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps.

