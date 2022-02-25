Andy Farrell pays emotional tribute to the late Va’aiga Tuigamala

An emotional Andy Farrell spoke about the late Inga Tuigamala.

An emotional Andy Farrell cut a visibly emotional figure when he spoke about the late Va’aiga Tuigamala, who passed away on Thursday.

A former All-Black, Farrell played with Tuigamala at Wigan, and despite the age gap between the pair, Farrell was able to strike up a strong relationship with his teammate.

Reflecting on the life of his former teammate, Farrell was almost reduced to tears when speaking about a close compatriot of his.

“He touched everyone and he was very giving of his knowledge..”

“He’s a tremendous fella,” Farrell began. “I was very lucky to be able to spend some time with him. “You know when you meet some people and they just touch you straight away, from the off.

“His smile, his generosity, his being as a person was outstanding, you know? He touched everyone and he was very giving of his knowledge.

“Whilst he was over at Wigan, the amount of people that used to come over and see him, not just family but friends, just shows what he means to people.

“When he left Wigan, we were all gutted because he added so much to the group. That’s him as a person, and that is what we’ll miss, first and foremost.

“From a rugby fan’s point of view, he was awesome. I was in awe of him. I was young when I was playing with him, and I was in awe of his skill.

“He came over to rugby league, and it was daunting to him. Inga had obviously played rugby union on the wing and he wouldn’t have been used to being thrown into the professional [rugby league] game.

“I remember a game when he played centre against the legend of Mal Meninga and, wow, what a tussle. He adapted unbelievably well, because of his skill-set. He had unbelievable feet for such a big, dynamic, powerful beast of a man. I can’t say enough about him.”

During his playing days, as mentioned, Tuigamala played for Wigan in England, having played for the All-Blacks in the 1991 World Cup.

After that, he switched over to represent his native Samoa in the 1995 Rugby League and 1999 union World Cups.

In total, he won 19 caps for the All Blacks in rugby union and 23 for Samoa and two caps for Samoa in rugby league.