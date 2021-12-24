Andrew Porter pens new long-term deal with Leinster and the IRFU

Big news for Ireland and Leinster.

The IRFU have confirmed that Andrew Porter has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Ireland and Leinster until at least July 2025.

Porter has enjoyed a promising start to the 2021/22 season for club and country, but his latest contract extension comes as a major boost to him ahead of 2022.

The Dubliner, of course, was picked for the Lions squad in the summer, before injury then ruled him out ahead of the tour in South Africa.

But he has dusted himself off since then, impressing for club and country, amid a Covid-19 hit season for Leinster.

After putting pen to paper on his new deal with the IRFU, Porter spoke of his delight after securing his immediate future in Ireland.

“It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better,” he said.

“It was fantastic to have crowds back in the stadiums over the past couple of months and it makes a huge difference to the players on the field.

𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 ✍️ We’re delighted to announce Andrew Porter has penned a new IRFU contract up until the end of the 2024/25 season. Full details 👇#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 24, 2021

“Hopefully we will be back to full stadia in the months ahead.”

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director added: “Andrew worked incredibly hard to transition from loosehead to the tighthead role and has shown the same dedication and application to revert back in recent months.

“He has proven his credentials on the tighthead side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loosehead side.

“It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons.”

While missing out on St. Stephen’s Day action against Munster, Porter’s first game since penning his new deal is expected to come against Ulster at the RDS next week.

