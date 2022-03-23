All Blacks legend explains Johnny Sexton concern

An alternative view on Johnny Sexton.

All Blacks World Cup winner John Kirwan has explained why he is slightly worried about Ireland’s chances heading into the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

That is, however, despite a very impressive start to the year for Andy Farrell’s side, who went close to claiming the Six Nations crown.

Although Sexton is entering the twilight of his career, he has, however, continued to impress with Ireland, but Kirwan is also worried about that to a degree.

John Kirwan: “My biggest concern is Johnny Sexton..”

As explained by him on New Zealand TV, he is worried that the Leinster star may not be able to retain his high level of performance by the time the Rugby World Cup starts.

“My biggest concern is Sexton,” Kirwan began. “I think he’s one of the world’s best stand-offs. He’s a great organiser. His out of hand kicking is next level from a tactical point of view.

“There’s a big risk for anybody who’s selecting for a World Cup. Players tend to hang on for World Cups. That’s going to be interesting, if he can stay healthy and fit enough because a year is a long time.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the influence Farrell has had. He was assistant to Joe (Schmidt). He’s made some changes, has a new coaching staff in the backroom, and I love some of the things they’re doing in attack.

“In order of risk for the World Cup, I’m going France, Ireland, England, with a big question mark, and then the other two on their day. France and Ireland are there or thereabouts.”

Rugby World Cup dreams.

While the All Blacks may be talking up Ireland’s chances, they do, however, come with a caveat.

Ireland have never reached a semi-final of a Rugby World Cup, and after the failure of Japan in 2019, they will be keen to avoid that fate again.

But before that, Ireland do face the All Blacks this summer in a three-game test series.

