Ulster boss Dan McFarland pens new long-term Ulster deal

Big news emerging from Ulster this morning.

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that they have extended Dan McFarland’s deal as Head Coach following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

McFarland‘s side were knocked out of the URC semi-finals by the Stormers, having also been edged out of the Champions Cup by Toulouse earlier this season.

But the province have acted to ensure that McFarland will remain at the club for the forseeable, penning a deal that will keep him there until 2025.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster Rugby, and I would like to thank Jonny Petrie for all his support over the last four years,” he said after inking his new contract.

“I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships.

✍️ Head Coach, Dan McFarland, will remain at the helm of the province’s Senior Men’s squad until at least 2025 after signing a contract extension 🙌#SUFTUM — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) June 17, 2022

“However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win championships.

“I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain.

“The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business.”

With news of his contract extension at Ulster, McFarland will be hoping that he can push on and bring success to the province.

Recently, Ulster have played second-fiddle to a formidable Leinster side, but have shown glimpses of what they can achieve under their current boss.

