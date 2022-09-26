Stuart Lancaster to leave Leinster ahead of Racing 92 move

A blow for Leinster Rugby.

Leinster Rugby have confirmed that Stuart Lancaster will be leaving the province at the end of the season, to take up a role as Head Coach of Racing 92.

Speculation had been mounting over recent weeks surrounding Lancaster’s future with the province, as reports in French media claimed that the Englishman was on the verge of leaving his role with the club.

And today, Leinster Rugby confirmed the news in a statement issued this afternoon.

‘Leinster Rugby can this afternoon confirm that senior coach, Stuart Lancaster, will leave the club at the end of the season,’ the statement read.

‘Lancaster, who has been at the club since September 2016, will leave Leinster to join Racing 92 in the TOP14.’

During his stint at the club, Lancaster has helped instil a winning culture in the province alongside Head Coach Leo Cullen – and he will be hoping that he can add some more good memories between now and the end of season.

“I will be eternally grateful to Leo, Mick and Guy and the whole Leinster organisation for the opportunity they gave me and my family back in 2016,” Lancaster said after news of his departure later this season was confirmed.

“Initially it was for just one season and here I am entering my seventh and that is a reflection on all the players past and present I have worked with and the people of Leinster and Ireland who have made me and my family feel so welcome.

“I have always wanted to challenge myself as a coach in different ways and the opportunity to coach in France at a club like Racing 92 is an exciting one and I will look forward to that challenge when it comes.

“In the meantime, I really want to give everything to the whole of Leinster Rugby and the supporters in the next eight months as I feel we have more to come as we drive towards the exciting challenge ahead both in the URC and in Europe.”

