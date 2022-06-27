Spain’s World Cup appeal ‘dismissed’ as Ireland learn new opponents

Ireland will not face Spain in the Rugby World Cup.

Spain’s appeal against their withdrawal from the Rugby World Cup has been ‘dismissed’ after their recent appeal against their exclusion fell by the wayside.

The Spaniards were dumped out of the competition after qualifying due to an issue surrounding player eligibility, and subsequently appealed the decision made by World Rugby.

However, they have lost that appeal which now paves the way for Romania to take their place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“The Independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal..”

As a consequence, Ireland will now face Romania in the 2023 Rugby World Cup instead of Spain.

“The Independent Appeal Committee reviewed the original decision of the Independent Judicial Committee based on the evidence that was before it,” World Rugby said in a statement.

Spain eligibility case update: the Independent Committee dismissed Spain’s appeal and has upheld the original decision of the Independent Judicial Committee.@RugbyRomania therefore qualifies for #RWC2023 as Europe 2 replacing Spain into Pool B. More: https://t.co/Dv3gsyHJG8 pic.twitter.com/4yE3KvR33O — World Rugby Media (@worldrugbymedia) June 27, 2022

“Having considered detailed submissions from the Spanish Union and World Rugby, the Independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal.”

The statement then added: “In accordance with World Rugby regulations, the decision of the Independent Appeal Committee is final and binding with no further right to appeal.

“With respect to Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification, the 10-point deduction applied to the Rugby World Cup 2023 European qualification table by the Independent Judicial Committee stands, meaning that Romania qualifies as Europe 2 into Pool B replacing Spain, and Portugal replaces Romania in the Final Qualification Tournament in November 2022.”

