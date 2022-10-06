Sean O’Brien makes AIL move to Naas

A coup for Naas RFC.

Naas RFC have confirmed the shock arrival of former Leinster and Ireland rugby star Sean O’Brien, shortly after the Co. Carlow native was denied the opportunity to play for Tullow.

O’Brien returns to the amateur ranks just months after he confirmed his retirement from professional rugby in April 2022.

Most recently of London Irish, the Leinster hero has 56 Ireland caps to his name from his professional rugby career. He also won the ERC European Player of the Year in 2011, and played for the British & Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017.

“Having a player of Seán’s calibre will develop our players…”

But he is now returning to the amateur ranks with Naas RFC.

The Kildare Nationalist are reporting that the Leinster coach has officially signed for the club, but is unlikely to feature for them on Saturday afternoon to make his debut.

This comes after he was denied the opportunity to play for Tullow by virtue of existing AIL rules.

“We had a very successful season last year and as we start off the season having a player of Seán’s calibre will develop our players,” Naas RFC head coach Johne Murphy said.

“They will learn a lot from the experience that Seán brings from his playing career.

“The whole club from grass roots upwards including all our players from minis upwards, all our coaches right across all age groups and also the amazing supporters that we have in Naas.

“He will bring plenty of enjoyment to everyone in our amazing Club. We are all looking forward to having him on our team.”

Club chair Warren Larkin added: “We look forward to Seán joining our squad in the next few days, all the players are delighted to have a teammate with the experience and rugby intelligence that Seán will bring.

“In addition, his work as contact skills coach with Leinster Rugby will also bring many ideas to the squad.”

Read More About: Naas RFC, sean o'brien