All Blacks captain pinpoints where improvements can be made after Ireland defeat

The All Blacks need to react.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane has hit back at claims suggesting that there are many things to fix in regards to his side’s struggles over the last number of weeks and months.

Last month, New Zealand were defeated for the first time on home soil by Ireland, leaving the international side in a state of turmoil.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s showdown against the Springboks, Cane has stressed that there is not an awful lot to fix ahead of the clash against South Africa.

“It may seem like there’s a lot to fix from the outside…”

“It may seem like there’s a lot to fix from the outside but in camp we have some clear focuses and often when you get those big things right a lot of the smaller things that may seem like issues sort themselves out,” Cane explained when speaking to the media ahead of the game.

“It’s important that we don’t focus on all these things going wrong because the truth is there aren’t a whole lot. With top teams it is small margins in games.

It’s been four years since our last visit to South Africa. Can’t wait to play here again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3T52ENhn8O — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 30, 2022

“In the last test (against Ireland) we lost by 10 points (32-22) but we let them score two rolling maul tries, which for an All Black pack is something we don’t see as acceptable.

“Fix that and it is one big thing we have sorted out.”

After losing the series to Ireland last month, questions have been posed surrounding the future of this current New Zealand side, but they are unlikely to lose faith any time soon.

However, they will be acutely aware that they must improve their performances if they are to stop the rot against the Springboks this weekend.

Kick-off at the Mbombela Stadium in South Africa is at 4.05pm Irish time, and you can read up on all on the important TV details here.

