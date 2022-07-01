New Zealand v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time for Ireland’s opening test

An important game awaits for Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland begin their test games with the All Blacks on Saturday morning [Irish time], as they look to land their first ever win against their rivals on New Zealand soil.

Farrell’s side come into the game off the back of a difficult defeat on Wednesday against the Maori All Blacks, but that was with a much-changed side.

Only Keith Earls has survived from that game to start for Ireland, with Farrell picking an experienced starting XV for the tie.

New Zealand v Ireland: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action on Saturday morning, with coverage beginning at 7.30am ahead of an 8.05am kick-off.

The game will also be available to view on Now TV.

Set those alarm clocks! ⏰ Ireland face the All Blacks in the opening Test in Auckland on Saturday morning from 8am. ☘️ Stream Ireland’s Tour of New Zealand with a NOW Sports Membership.@NOW_Ireland | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/U8A4UeXbUo — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 1, 2022

New Zealand v Ireland: Team news.

Ireland.

Backs:

Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson Park.

Your Ireland team captained by @JohnnySexton for a Saturday night showdown in Auckland! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 30, 2022

Forwards:

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.

New Zealand.

Backs:

Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith.

Forwards:

George Bower, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements:

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

