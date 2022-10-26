Munster v Ulster: Team news & TV details for URC clash

An intriguing tie awaits.

Munster and Ulster lock horns in the URC this weekend, as both sides look to make their mark in the first interprovincial clash between the pair this season.

Munster head into Friday’s showdown at Thomond Park in Limerick with a point to prove after their loss to Leinster last weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

However, Ulster also come into the tie off the back of a chaotic week themselves, as their scheduled game against the Cell C Sharks was postponed at the 11th hour after a virus ripped through their squad.

Here are all the important details for the game.

Munster v Ulster.

Coming into the game, Munster will however be buoyed with the manner of their performance in their defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

For vast periods of the game, Munster had the beating of Leinster – before Leo Cullen’s side eventually pulled clear at the end of the contest in Dublin 4.

But for Graham Rowntree’s youthful side, they cant take a number of positives from their performance against Cullen’s charges.

However, they now face an Ulster side who endured some fixture chaos of their own last weekend against the Cell C Sharks.

Upon their visit to South Africa, the Ulster squad were struck down by a virus – forcing their game against the Sharks to be postponed.

In their previous game to that tie, Ulster defeated the Lions in a thrilling encounter, winning 39-37.

Munster v Ulster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on RTE 2 on Saturday evening, with coverage beginning at 4.45pm ahead of a 5.15pm kick-off.

The game will also be aired on Premier Sports 1, with coverage set to begin at 5pm. Online, the game will also be broadcast live on URC TV.

Munster v Ulster: Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

Read More About: munster rugby, ulster rugby, URC