Maori All Blacks v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time for second clash

An important game awaits for Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland head to Wellington in New Zealand on Tuesday morning, with his re-invigorated side looking to back up their big win against the All-Blacks on Saturday morning.

The win was Ireland’s first against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, ending their long wait for a win.

But before the third test, they face the Maori All-Blacks as Ireland’s second-string look to right the wrongs of a difficult opening defeat to their hosts in Waikato.

Maori All Blacks v Ireland: How can I watch the game live on TV? The match will be aired on Sky Sports Action on Tuesday morning, with coverage beginning at 7.55am ahead of an 8.05am kick-off. Ahead of Tuesday’s second match against the Māori All Blacks, we caught up with Ireland Sports Scientist, Matt Hamilton, to see how they measure up to international Test standard 📈⬇️#TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE pic.twitter.com/vvabYV2PYS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 11, 2022 Maori All Blacks v Ireland: Team news. Team news for Ireland v the Maori All-Blacks has been revealed, with Ireland picking an experimental side for the tie. Leinster pair Jordan Larmour and Ciaran Frawley are also set to start. Keith Earls captains the staring XV, with Farrell holding his cards closely to his chest for the third-test against the All-Blacks on Saturday morning in Wellington. On the other hand, the Maori All-Blacks are set to hand out three debuts, with Brad Weber and TJ Perenara named as co-captains for the game.

