Lions set for mouth-watering tie against combined Australia and New Zealand team in 2025

The British & Irish Lions are reportedly set to take on a combined Australia and New Zealand team in 2025, according to Australian Rugby chief Hamish McLennan.

If this proposal was to come to pass, it would be the first time since 1989 that the Lions would face a combined Australian and New Zealand side.

And while the proposal has yet to be given the green light by New Zealand Rugby, it is anticipated that the tie would attract a bumper crowd between all sets of supporters at least.

“I’m in no doubt it would be a belter, and we’d sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans…”

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, McLennan signalled his intention to pursue the venture – stressing that the game would ‘create enormous global coverage’.

“We’ve talked to the Kiwis about hosting an ANZAC team against the Lions in 2025, and they’re considering the idea,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage.”

In their last tour, the Lions lost against the Springboks following a narrow series defeat in 2021.

The loss came in dramatic circumstances, with the Springboks only winning last on in the third test against Warren Gatland’s side.

The Lions won the first test in fact, but proceeded to lose the following two games to go from the tour with nothing to show for their efforts.

However, on their last visit to Australia, the Lions won their three-game series in emphatic style.

With the series level heading into the final game, the Lions won 41-16 in Sydney to claim the win, and create history on the road.

