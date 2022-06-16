Leinster confirm signing of former All-Black star

A big signing for Leinster.

Leinster have confirmed the signing of former All-Black star Charlie Ngatai ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season set to begin in the autumn.

Ngatai joins the Blues off the back of an impressive campaign with Lyon, claiming the European Challenge Cup crown last month.

Recently, Leinster endured heartache in the European Champions Cup final, and also in the URC semi-final against the Bulls at the RDS last week.

But they have acted fast to bring in a new face to freshen things up after a tough end to the recent campaign, with Ngatai the first to arrive into the door this summer.

“He’s a New Zealand international and I believe would have been capped far more only for his injury issues which were well-documented at the time,” Leinster boss Leo Cullen said after completing the deal.

“But he has been back playing now a number of years and you could see even in the Challenge Cup final in Marseille just how influential a player he is.

Leinster Rugby can confirm the signing of Charlie Ngatai from European Challenge Cup winners, Lyon.

“The important element for us I think when you look at some of the experience we are losing out of the environment this season with departures and retirements, is that Charlie will be an ever-present figure around UCD and will be a great asset to our younger players in terms of his leadership and experience.”

Joining Leinster with one All-Black cap to his name, Ngatai will be hoping to make a quick start to life in Ireland as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

“I’ve had a great few seasons in Lyon but I’m now excited to get started in a new environment, a new team culture and to take on new challenges,” he added.

“I’ve had a few good chats with Leo and it will be exciting to play alongside some new and also some familiar faces.”

