Keith Earls to captain Ireland for second Maori showdown

Andy Farrell has named his starting XV.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has named his starting XV for his side’s second showdown against the Maori All-Blacks on Tuesday morning, as they look to build on Saturday’s stunning win against New Zealand in Dunedin.

While Farrell has gone with a much-changed side from Saturday’s win, he will be hoping for a reaction from Ireland’s most recent defeat to the Maori All-Blacks prior to the first test loss to their hosts.

After picking his side, Keith Earls has been selected to start the game as captain, with Jordan Larmour and Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley also set to start.

“There is no more deserving man to captain Ireland..”

Speaking after naming his side to start against the Maori All-Blacks, Farrell said on Earls’ selection as captain: “His standing and his status in the group are of the highest order so that is an easy one.

“It gave me a lot of pleasure asking him to do it; he is a proud man and he is really looking forward to it. Keith played in the first game, and then he backed up, which is tough to do in a Test match, but he did it, he scored a try.

“For the likes of him, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, well everyone really, their attitudes have been top class and there has only been one thing on their mind and that is, ‘How can we help the team mates, how can we make the fellas who are starting ahead of them better?’

“There is no more deserving man to captain Ireland against the Maoris than Keith.”

Ireland team named v Maori All-Blacks.

Backs:

Michael Lowry; Jordan Larmour; Keith Earls; Stuart McCloskey; Jimmy O’Brien; Ciaran Frawley; Craig Casey.

Forwards:

Jeremy Loughman; Niall Scannell; Tom O’Toole; Joe McCarthy; Kieran Treadwell; Cian Prendergast; Nick Timoney; Gavin Coombes.

The Ireland line up to face the Māori All Blacks on Tuesday night is here! ✊ Keith Earls will captain the side at Sky Stadium in Wellington ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 11, 2022

Replacements:

Rob Herring; Ed Byrne; Finlay Bealham; Ryan Baird; Jack Conan; Conor Murray; Joey Carbery; Mack Hansen.

Read More About: Keith Earls