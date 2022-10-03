Jacob Stockdale emerges as a doubt for Ireland’s November internationals

A potential blow on the cards for Ulster.

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that their winger Jacob Stockdale has suffered an injury to his right ankle, in the wake of the province’s URC loss to Leinster over the weekend.

While Ulster impressed in the game against their interprovicial rivals, they were unable to land a telling blow as Leo Cullen’s side escaped Ravenhill with a victory to their name.

However, Ulster’s good performance is likely to have come at a cost, with Stockdale now facing an injury layoff.

“Jacob Stockdale sustained a right ankle injury during Friday’s game against Leinster…”

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the province said that they have sent the Ireland international in for an MRI scan to reveal the severity of the injury.

They have also confirmed that Rob Herring has suffered a concussion, after he was forced off during the first-half of the game that they were edged out in.

“The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s Round 4 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture versus Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium,” a statement from Ulster Rugby read.

“Jacob Stockdale sustained a right ankle injury during Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship game against Leinster. “He will have an MRI scan today to assess this further. This injury is unrelated to the left ankle issue that side-lined him last season. The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Round 4 @URCOfficial fixture. More info ⤵️ — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 3, 2022 “Rob Herring suffered a concussion during the first half of the same game, and he will now follow the Graduated Return to Play protocols.” Jacob Stockdale. While the extent of Stockdale’s injury is yet to be revealed, it has arrived at an unfortunate time ahead of next month’s Ireland November internationals. Previously, ankle injuries have kept the Ulster winger out of action for an extended period of time, as he looks to avoid a similar fate this season.

