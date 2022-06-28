Irish teams learn European fate for 2022/23 season

A big season awaits Irish sides in European competition.

Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht have learned their European fate for the upcoming 2022/23 season, with all four Irish provinces looking to make the most of their newfound opportunity next season.

Leinster just missed out on a European title against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in Marseille, and they will be hoping that they can make amends next year.

For Munster and Ulster, they too will be hoping to go further in European competition next year after respective defeats against Toulouse.

Munster Rugby will face Northampton Saints & Stade Toulousain in the 2022/23 Champions Cup Pool stages.

For Connacht, they will take their place in the European Challenge Cup as they too look to make a mark next term in European action.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster will face Racing 92 and Gloucester in their Champions Cup grouping, while Munster must prepare themselves to face Toulouse and Northampton Saints.

We will face Racing 92 and Gloucester in the 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup. Round 1 will take place on 9/10/11 December 2022.

Meanwhile, Ulster will take on reigning European champions La Rochelle and English opponents Sale Sharks.

For Connacht, they will take on CA Brive and Newcastle Falcons in the Challenge Cup.

2022/23 European dates.

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 – 31 March/1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023

THE 2022/23 POOLS

#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/JcPwyLo4lw — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) June 28, 2022

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 19 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023; Aviva Stadium, Dublin