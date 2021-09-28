Irish women’s rugby international legend Claire Molloy announces retirement

The end of an era for Claire Molloy.

Ireland women’s rugby international Claire Molloy has confirmed that she is set to retire after Ireland’s failed World Cup bid last weekend.

Molloy won 74 caps for Ireland, spanning over a 12-year period, with the Galwegian making her international debut in 2009.

While in green, the 33-year-old played in three World Cup’s, and was part of an Irish side in 2013 and 2015 that won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

Not the ending Molloy would have wanted.

Despite an impressive international career, Molloy was part of an Irish side that missed out on World Cup qualification in devastating fashion last weekend.

Adam Griggs’ side were seen off by Scotland at the death, with Molloy confirming her retirement from the international game shortly after that.

“12 years in the green shirt, not the ending I would have wanted,” she said on Twitter as she confirmed she was to retire from international rugby.

“So many memories, priceless highs and some rock bottom lows. To all the coaches, physios, team managers, S&Cs and all the backroom staff, thank you for guiding me along the way and often patching me back together at times.”

Time to begin a new chapter #74andout pic.twitter.com/bXkHArINLi — Claire molloy (@claire_mol) September 27, 2021

Claire Molloy’s career.

Molloy, 33, began playing rugby after she played inter-county football with Galway. Her first interaction with the sport came when she moved over to Cardiff University in 2009 to study medicine.

She did, however, take a break from rugby to focus on her profession at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although, she did return to the fold once international rugby returned after the initial shutdown.

“To the players I’ve shared the pitch with, it’s been an honour,” she finished. “So many fantastic inspiring women I get to call friends. To my best supporters, my Mum and Dad, thank you for following me all over the world to watch. 74 and out.”

Read More About: claire molloy, ireland rugby