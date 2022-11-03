Ireland name exciting team for South Africa test

Andy Farrell has named his starting XV.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has named his starting XV as his side get set to open their Autumn internationals against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Coming into the international window off the back of a historic series win against New Zealand in the summer, Farrell has picked his side for their showdown against the world champions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

In his starting XV, he has picked Ulster Robert Baloucoune to start, with Johnny Sexton set to captain the side for the game.

Sexton will make his 109th appearance for Ireland this Saturday, becoming the country’s fifth most capped player of all time pushing current Forwards Coach Paul O’Connell into sixth position.

He has also opted to pick Conor Murray for his 100th cap. Hugo Keenan is also set to make his first start of the season against the Springboks, while Connacht winger Mack Hansen has named to start.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong have been picked to start in front row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan also set to feature from the off. Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelin Doris will complete the XV.

Meanwhile, Irish Rugby have also confirmed that Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart and Stewart Moore have now joined the extended squad.

Ireland team v South Africa:

Backs: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen).

Forwards: Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Your Ireland Match Day Squad to face the Springboks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium! 🫡 Johnny Sexton will captain the team for the @bankofireland Nations Series opener, with Conor Murray set to win his 100th Test cap ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IREvSA

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor).

