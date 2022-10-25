Ireland issue injury update ahead of upcoming November internationals

An injury update has arrived.

Ireland have issued an injury update ahead of their upcoming November internationals set to take place next month.

Heading into a crunch international window, Andy Farrell‘s side have a host of injury issues to deal with.

In an update issued by Irish Rugby, it has been confirmed that Tadhg Furlong and Peter O’Mahony are to step up their rehabilitation from respective knocks later this week at their base in west Dublin.

Ireland issue injury update.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, the IRFU confirmed that their Ulster contingent will return to the fold following a recent bout of illness that saw their game against the Sharks postponed. “The Ireland squad assembled in Carton House on Monday evening and commenced preparations for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series this morning at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin,” a statement read.

“The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa last night. 📋 The Ireland squad assembled at their Carton House base last night to begin preparations for the upcoming @bankofireland Nations Series. Full Squad Update ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 25, 2022 “They will be managed over the coming days following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Ulster squad.” It has also been noted that Joey Carbery will train ‘fully’ this week with the Ireland international squad, while Ciaran Frawley is also expected to return. “The following players will be reintegrated to training this week: Tadhg Beirne (adductor), Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen), Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Calvin Nash (dead leg),” the statement added. “Both Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (neck) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week. Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week.”

In other news, the IRFU have confirmed that players named in their ‘A’ panel for the game against a New Zealand XV will remain with their provinces this week for the upcoming URC action.